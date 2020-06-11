Top 11 Corn on the Cob Choices in Central New York

National Corn on the Cob Day (June 11th every year) reminds us about one of our favorite summertime foods.

Corn. On. The. Cob. Or, as the folks at NationalDayCalendar.com call it "pole corn, cornstick, sweet pole, butter-pop, sweet corn, or long maize." Yeah, we've never heard of ANY of those, but we sure love corn on the cob.

Aside from all the Central New York farms, farm stands, and grocery stores where you can buy delicious fresh corn and cook it at home, there are also some favorite locales that serve up great corn on the cob. One beloved option for corn on the cob, the Great New York State Fair, is still iffy for 2020. Another famous CNY corn on the cob outlet, Hinerwadel’s, closed its doors in 2018, after 104 years of business.

So, if you enjoy corn on the cob provided by an eatery, here are a few go-to CNY options that serve up corn on the cob as a side dish to complement their entree offerings:

Empire Smokehouse & Deli, 821 Oriskany Boulevard, Yorkville

Red Lobster, 4573 Commercial Drive, New Hartford

Tin Rooster at the Turning Stone in Verona

Boneyard BBQ's, 244 Roosevelt Drive, Utica

Boil It, 702 Old Liverpool Road, Syracuse

Riley's, 312 Park Street, Syracuse

Jandy Authentic Spanish Restaurant, 1017 Sout Geddes Street, Syracuse

King Seafood, 2204 Brewerton Road, Mattydale

XO Taco, 713 East Fayette Street, Syracuse

Cuse Catch and Grill, 201 Wolf Street, Syracuse

Storming Crab, 2841 Erie Boulevard East, Syracuse

This list was culled from a combination of customer reviews gathered by Yelp, along with some random personal preferences.