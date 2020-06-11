Mohawk Valley Can Enter Phase Three Of Re-Opening On Friday

Governor Andrew Cuomo says five regions of the state, including the Mohawk Valley, have been cleared to enter Phase Three of re-opening on Friday.

Phase Three includes indoor dining and personal care services like spas, nail salons and tattoo shops.

Cuomo is asking businesses to follow the re-opening rules because they could lose their liquor license or get shut down.

He also says the state is letting municipalities make a determination on public pools and playgrounds while following state guidelines.

The governor says they’re looking closely at daily testing by region to tell us what we need to know as we re-open.

"We've had the most informed, science-based reopening in the country and as we continue our phased reopening the numbers continue to go down," said Cuomo. "There is now one number to watch closely and that is the daily testing number because it is a snapshot of the day before and will tell us if the infection rate is going up in any given location. We've been doing everything right up until now, but we have to stay smart and keep following all the necessary precautions to keep getting those numbers down."

The Mohawk Valley Region’s daily testing rate was 0.9 percent on Wednesday

Meanwhile, there were 36 COVID-19 death in the state yesterday.

Cuomo also said states across the country are seeing spikes again and New York is one of the exceptions.

He says we’re are not seeing the same spikes because New Yorkers are informed, diligent and we’re protecting each other.