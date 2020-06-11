F.X. Matt Brewery Wins in NY International Beer Competition

Here in the Mohawk Valley, we all have our own kind of love and appreciation for the F.X. Matt Brewing Co., and Utica Club/Saranac products. That appreciation has grown, and has now made them winners of the 2020 New York International Beer Competition.

The NY International Beer Competition is in its 9th year with beer submissions from 14 countries in 30+ beer style categories.

For the competition, judges are asked to evaluate the beer in silence until all panel members have finished their evaluation and then open a discussion to reach a consensus. Judge votes are recorded by a NYIBC staff moderator. If there is a significant difference among the judges’ votes, panelists are encouraged to reach a consensus and, if needed, seek counsel from the Head Judge.

Award levels are Double Gold, Gold, Silver, and Bronze.

Double Gold: Phenomenal Product (Must Be Unanimous Decision by Panelists)

Gold: Buyers “Love” It

Silver: Buyers “Like” It

Bronze: Buyers Would Purchase It

The brewery won medals in the following categories:

Gold – Utica Club (category: Lager/light lager)

Silver – Saranac Pale Ale (category: American-Style Pale Ale)

Bronze – Saranac Polar Haze (category: American-Style India Pale Ale)

Bronze – Saranac Adirondack Lager (category: Vienna Style Lager).

They also won the award for New York Brewery of the Year! How cool.

F.X. Matt Brewing Co. recently entered into the hard seltzer industry, releasing Saranac Hard Seltzers in three different flavors: Peach Mango, Lemon and Raspberry. They are also conducting a survey seeking interest in flavors for a holiday seltzer pack.