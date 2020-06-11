Food Distribution At MVCC – Register Now!

This food giveaway is limited to the first 1,000 households, so register now.

The Food Bank of CNY Nourish NY food distribution that will take place on Wednesday, June 17, from 12:00 P.M. - 4:00 P.M. at MVCC. It's imperative that individuals and families who want to receive food register in advance at https://www.eventbrite.com/e/nourish-ny-mvcc-tickets-108444219580.

The Nourish New York initiative provides funding to the ten food banks in New York State to purchase dairy and produce from local farmers in New York that have been impacted by COVID-19. This distribution will contain dairy and produce items from upstate growers and producers.

The sharing of food items will be held at MVCC in Utica from 12:00 P.M. - 4:00 P.M. People in need of food must preregister at https://www.eventbrite.com/e/nourish-ny-mvcc-tickets-108444219580 and is limited to the first 1,000 households.

The beginning of the drive-thru food giveaway will have volunteers verifying registration. You'll then be directed to the food area and asked to pop your trunk, and volunteers will place the food in your vehicle.

Food Bank of Central New York is a not-for-profit organization working to eliminate hunger through nutritious food distribution, education, and advocacy in cooperation with the community. They are the primary food supplier for 280 emergency food assistance programs in eleven counties of New York State, distributing 15,623,010 pounds of food last year. Food Bank of Central New York is a member of Feeding America. Visit foodbankcny.org for more information on the agency and its programs.

