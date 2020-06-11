Newport Family Quarantines Together for 63 Days to Protect Son With Cancer

Imagine being told you have cancer and the beginning of your treatment coincides with the start of a global pandemic. That was the reality for one Newport college student and his family.

Connor Maxwell is currently a sophomore at SUNY Cobleskill and is an avid baseball player and fan. His father is a baseball coach and his brothers also play baseball. The Maxwell family is synonymous with baseball and class, according to the author of a post on Notre Dame High School's Baseball page.

On March 3rd, 2020 Connor and his family got the diagnosis of testicular cancer and on March 4th has surgery to remove the tumor. As a follow up, the physicians did a follow-up scan and discovered the cancer had spread to his lymph nodes next to the aorta artery. A chest scan identified a nodule in the right lung, which could be cancer or not. Given the aggression of the cancer, Connor and his family were told that he would have to begin chemotherapy immediately. At the same time Coronavirus was starting to wreak havoc on the nation.

Due to Connor's weakened immune system and cancer treatments the whole family decided to self-isolate and did so for the duration of the therapy, 63 days. Connor's father, Mark Maxwell, tells WIBX "When people started to find about this everyone called, text, or Facebooked us sending prayers and positive thoughts."

Mark Maxwell was even further moved by the gestures of community members when he found out that a 'GoFundMe' page was established on the families behalf. The page was created on April 18th, 2020 and the total amount raised as of Thursday, June 11th, 2020 is over $26,000.

Maxwell says, "We are so thankful for such a supportive community, family and friends. We just wanted to say thank you to everyone somehow." You can help support the family by visiting https://www.gofundme.com/. From the whole Maxwell family including Mark (Dad), Rhonda (Mom), Jayson, Aidan and Isaac (all brothers) and Connor himself the generosity is truly appreciated. There support of one another speaks volumes and we wish Connor a speedy recovery. Mark Maxwell also wanted to take the opportunity to make people aware of the prevalence of testicular cancer and hopefully by sharing the story will encourage others to get tested.