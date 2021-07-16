Here’s What The Jurassic Quest Dinosaurs Look Like in Orchard Park [VIDEO]

One of my all-time favorite movies is the original Jurassic Park. It's hard to believe that came out in 1994 but has since become one of the most iconic film franchises in history.

While dinosaurs would be dangerous if alive today, the good news is we don't have to worry about them coming back to life. You can still enjoy the sights and sounds of the dinosaurs, however, with an amazing event going on at Highmark Stadium in Orchard Park for the next week and a half.

Jurassic Quest started across from Highmark Stadium on Friday, July 16th and many families are ready to see the animatronic dinos with a drive-thru process.

What do the dinos look like? Glad you asked. WIVB shared some sneak peeks into some of them, including the adorable Cammie the Camarasaurus!

It's amazing just how real-life the dinos look and certainly something the kids will go crazy over.

Those wishing to go can purchase a car ticket for a group, but a time and date will need to be picked out beforehand.

Normal car sizes run just under $55 and can fit up to eight people. Extra-large cars can accommodate 9-15 people and run for just under $86.

Jurassic Quest is in Orchard Park from now through July 25th. They are open until 8 pm, Wednesday-Friday and Sunday. They're open until 9 pm on Saturday. They're closed Monday and Tuesday.

