Saratoga Senator Warns of “Mother of All Sports Super-Spreader Events” at Buffalo Bills Home Playoff Game

The Buffalo Bills are in the NFL playoffs and they are home to take on the Indianapolis Colts Saturday (1/9) at 1:05pm. New Yorkers will be looking for more than the result of the game, we will also look for the result of fans in the stands during a pandemic.

New York State Senator James Tedisco (R,C Glenville) has some concerns over what he is describing as the "Mother of all Sports Super Spreader Events. The Senator is calling on Governor Andrew Cuomo and the New York State Health Commission to publicly report on the potential spread of COVID-19 among the more than 6,700 fans who will attend Saturday’s Buffalo Bills NFL playoff game at Bills Stadium.

For their part the National Football League and the Buffalo Bills, in tandem with state and local government requirements, have planned for a reduced capacity stadium and will enforce important health and safety protocols. Here are some of the requirements:

Face Masks Required for staff and guests

for staff and guests Health Screening for staff and fans. On-site testing 72-48 hours prior to the game. Attendees will be required to provide proof of a negative test along with government issued identification.

for staff and fans. On-site testing 72-48 hours prior to the game. Attendees will be required to provide proof of a negative test along with government issued identification. Entry Process - Entry into Bills Stadium will be staggered to reduce the formation of lines and crowds. All game tickets will include a designated entry gate and time.

- Entry into Bills Stadium will be staggered to reduce the formation of lines and crowds. All game tickets will include a designated entry gate and time. Social Distancing - Tickets have been sold in 'pods' which are distanced from one another to keep groups attending the game together separate from other pods.

Tickets have been sold in 'pods' which are distanced from one another to keep groups attending the game together separate from other pods. Cashless - No cash will be accepted throughout Bills Stadium this season.

For more details on the health and safety plan click HERE. From today's press release Senator Tedisco states - “The need for this transparency has become even more essential given the spread of the UK strain of COVID-19, which was found in Saratoga County, which I represent. This information has to be made public and in a timely manner!”