Tom Brady Officially Signs With Tampa Bay

Getty Images

The long wait for Tampa Bay Buccaneers' fans is over, Tom Brady is officially a Bucc. Since word got out that Brady was headed to Tampa Bay ESPN's Adam Schefter reports many free agents have reached out to join him. Has adding Brady swung the balance of power in the NFC to the Buccaneers?

Filed Under: football, tom brady
Categories: Sports
