Tom Brady Officially Signs With Tampa Bay
Excited, humble and hungry ...if there is one thing I have learned about football, it’s that nobody cares what you did last year or the year before that...you earn the trust and respect of those around through your commitment every single day. I’m starting a new football journey and thankful for the @buccaneers for giving me an opportunity to do what I love to do. I look forward to meeting all my new teammates and coaches and proving to them that they can believe and trust in me...I have always believed that well done is better than well said, so I’m not gonna say much more - I’m just gonna get to work! #Year1 p.s. Jack Brady with the photocred 😀
The long wait for Tampa Bay Buccaneers' fans is over, Tom Brady is officially a Bucc. Since word got out that Brady was headed to Tampa Bay ESPN's Adam Schefter reports many free agents have reached out to join him. Has adding Brady swung the balance of power in the NFC to the Buccaneers?