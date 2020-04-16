New Bucs’ QB Tom Brady Claiming ‘Tompa Bay’ is Just the Beginning

So, newly acquired Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady seems to have business on his mind as much as football.

The ex-Patriot has filed a trademark application for the rights to "Tompa Bay," which indicates to his new fan base a keen interest in self-promotion. Does that seem right? Why would an athlete with the singleminded goal of reaching the goal line, with superior Super Bowl aspirations, with a football-first mentality...concern himself with revenue-generating nicknames? If I were a Bucs' fan, I might be a bit concerned with this development.

On the other hand, if Tom Brady can re-position Tampa Bay as Tompa Bay, then I'm filing to turn the town of Ava, located 10 miles from Rome, New York...into Dave-a.

And look out: there could be a slew of other filings coming in to the trademark office.

  • William Shatner turning Kirkland into Captain Kirkland
  • Stanley Tucci claiming Stan Francisco, Stan Diego and Stan Antonio
  • Dr. Phil-adelphia
  • Brad Pittsburgh
  • Opra-homa City
