Tom Brady Says He Won’t Be Returning to Patriots

Longtime New England Patriots quarterback Tom Brady says his stint with the Pats is over.

TB12 took to twitter Tuesday morning saying he will not be back in New England.

In a posting shortly before 9:00 a.m. that started out 'FOREVER A PATRIOT', Brady thanked teammates, coaches, executives and staff, Coach Belichick , RKK, Robert Kraft and the entire organization. He continued, ''I appreciate everything that we have achieved and am grateful for our incredible TEAM accomplishments.''