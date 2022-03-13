What the...

Sunday night, Tom Brady announced some legendary news.

Brady tweeted out that he will be returning for his 23rd NFL season and in fact he has some unfinished Business with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers all of buffalo reacted like you would think they would think they would. Everyone on social media was saying 'we just cannot get rid of this guy'. In fact, some fans were wondering if he knew he was coming back for another season all along and did not even WANT to retire. He was simply 'retiring' last year for a storyline because so many people announced that he was retiring before HE got to make that announcement.

Tampa Bay was elimited this year in the playoffs by the Super Bowl champs, the Los Angeles Rams in the divisional round 27 to 30.

Now, the Buffalo Bills do not play Tom Brady and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers this season but could you imagine how it would go down if Josh Allen and the Buffalo Bills had to take down Tom Brady and the bucks to win their 1st ever Super Bowl.

It would be like a David and Goliath story. One for the ages.

And honestly, it sounds so Buffalo the way that even the thought of it, could go down. Take a look at Brady's tweet below:

These past two months I’ve realized my place is still on the field and not in the stands. That time will come. But it’s not now. I love my teammates, and I love my supportive family. They make it all possible. I’m coming back for my 23rd season in Tampa. Unfinished business LFG

