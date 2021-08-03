Toggenburg Mountain Ski Resort South Of Syracuse Sold With Plans To Close

Sad news for fans of the Toggenburg Mountain Ski Resort located South of Syracuse. The resort has been sold, with plans to shut down.

According to Syracuse.com, the owner of Song and Labrador mountains has purchased the Toggenburg Mountain ski resort in Fabius. Peter Harris, owner and operator of Song Mountain in Tully and Labrador Mountain in Truxton, said reports that Toggenburg will not reopen this winter and that its operations will be absorbed by those of Song and Labrador.

“Unfortunately, it’s a very hard decision, but there are a number of reasons,” Harris said. Among them, the labor shortage caused by the coronavirus pandemic and a lack of business to support three ski resorts located within a 12-mile radius, he said.

Toggenburg has been part of the Central New York ski scene since 1953. By closing it, the hope is to make investments in infrastructure and equipment at Song and Labrador that will improve the overall experience for skiers and snowboarders.

John Meier, who owned the resort, sold Toggenburg so he can he can focus on building the business at Greek Peak. Greek Peak is a much larger resort than Toggenburg. In addition to its 42 ski trails, it also has 17 mountain bike trails and offers a year-round water park, alpine slide, zip lines and lodging.

Refunds will be issued to anyone who has purchased a season ticket to Toggenburg. There are currently no immediate plans for the Toggenburg property. The resort is located on Toggenburg Road just off NY Rt. 80, one mile east of the Village of Fabius, and just 30 minutes from Syracuse or Cortland.

