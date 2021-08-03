New Bill Would Require License to Ride a Bicycle, Even for Little Kids

Soon you may need a license to ride a bicycle in New York, even if you're a little kid. A New York lawmaker is not only proposing everyone carry a license, but all two-wheeled rides also have registered plates.

State Senator Simcha Felder of Brooklyn introduced four new bills, requiring all city cyclists, bikers, and e-scooter riders wear a helmet, take a safety pre-licensing course, and slap plates on their rides. If passed, the law would only be in New York City, but you know it would only be a matter of time before it's implemented all across the state.

"The streets of NYC have become the wild, wild west,” said Senator Felder. "I was driving to work one day and I almost killed a cyclist who came out of nowhere and cut me off. I was so shaken by the experience that I said, enough is enough."

In addition to helmets, licenses, and plates, all two-wheel vehicles would need to have the same minimum liability insurance as motor vehicles under New York State Law. “I have received far too many alarming calls from people sharing personal stories of children, seniors, and adults who sustained serious, life-threatening injuries from these vehicles,” Felder said. "People currently injured by a bicycle, e-bike or e-scooter have no protection. It is time we require bicycles, electric bicycles and electric scooters operating in NYC have the same insurance requirements that motor vehicles do."

Should bike riders be required to carry a license and plate their wheels?

