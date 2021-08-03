New York City will become the first major city in the United States to mandate COVID-19 vaccination proof for indoor dining and other indoor activities.

DeBlasio says the new requirement will go into effect on August 16 and will start being enforced on September 13.

It's the Mayor's latest attempt to try and get more people vaccinated and slow down a continued rise in daily coronavirus case numbers.

Data shows about 66 percent of adults in New York City are vaccinated.

New York state this year launched a digital vaccine passport called the Excelsior Pass.

Businesses and venues can scan to verify proof of negative COVID-19 tests results or proof of vaccination.

On Monday, Governor Cuomo recommended that private businesses adopt a vaccine only admission policy to help fight the spread of the COVID-19 Delta variant.

Cuomo also said yesterday that school districts should make sure teachers get their shots before classes start in the fall.

