Could A Four-Day Workweek Be In Our Future?

Wait a minute. Am I dreaming? Is Congress really proposing a four-day workweek?

According to a story on NEWS 4 (WIVB-TV) the mindset is changing fast and therein lies the possibility. Some American workers are already living the dream of a four-day workweek, and many employers are touting the results with improvements in productivity.

The pandemic gave the idea a push since it redefined when, and where many of us did our jobs.

The proposed legislation was introduced this week by Congressman Mark Takano seeking to reduce the standard workweek by one day, from 40 hours to 32 hours.

Consultant Alex Pang who helps employers make the transition and says results point to improved efficiency and productivity because employees are healthy and happier.

“It makes the whole enterprise in people’s careers and lives just more sustainable. So that success ceases to be a kind of arms race against burnout and becomes something that you can think about and enjoy for a longer period of your life,” Pang explained. “They started to get more efficient and very laser-focused on what we were working on..." said Amy Porterfield, who owns amyporterfield.com.

The four-day week is already showing positive results globally at companies in Japan and New Zealand. Trials are now planned in Spain and Scotland. Iceland has already permanently reduced hours for about 15% of its workforce.

Trials also show that employees now using the four-day model used fewer sick days. Companies propose that employees are getting an extra day, could do things like attending doctor’s appointments, and may in fact use fewer sick days as a result of the extra downtime.

Companies gained confidence in what employees were capable of with less oversight during the pandemic when many ended up at home.

