Threat Against New Hartford High School Deemed Not Credible

Officials with the New Hartford School District say a threat of violence at New Hartford Senior High School has been deemed not credible.

District officials say they received information from a concerned member of the school community regarding a conversation on Snapchat between New Hartford students that made reference to a threat at the high school.

Following an investigation, it was confirmed that there was no credible threat to the school.

Superintendent Robert Nole says their number one priority is the safety and well-being of students, staff and the community.