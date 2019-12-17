Congressman Anthony Brindisi Will Vote ‘Yes’ On Impeachment

Democrat Congressman Anthony Brindisi has decided how he will vote on the Impeachment of President Donald J. Trump.

Brindisi revealed to Syracuse.com in an exclusive interview that he intends to vote for the Impeachment of the Commander-in-Chief.

Much of the country has kept a close eye on him as the leader of a district that voted overwhelmingly for Trump in the 2016 election. Many believed he would be one of the ones to vote against his party.

Brindisi tells Syracuse.com,

The fact this president withheld aid from Ukraine for his own political gain is very troubling. In fact, I think it’s unconstitutional.

Brindisi only defeated incumbent Republican Claudia Tenney in 2018 by a little over 4,000 votes. With such a narrow margin, his decision on Impeachment could impact his chances of winning re-election in a Trump district.

Brindisi addressed the fallout that he expects will come from his vote on Wednesday. He says,

I know some people will be upset with me, but I was elected to do what was right, not what’s good for me politically.

Brindisi already has at least four Republicans vying for their party's nomination to challenge him in 2020. Those potential opponents include former Congresswoman Claudia Tenney, Broome County DA Steve Cornwell, Binghamton teacher George Phillips and Franklin Sager.

The full House of Representatives will vote on the Impeachment of President Trump on Wednesday and a trial will certainly be held in the Senate in January. Trump faces two articles of Impeachment including one for "Abuse of Power" and "Obstruction of Congress."