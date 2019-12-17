There may be something extra crunchy in El Monterey Frozen Breakfast Burritos and it's not a good crunch. The breakfast items available at WalMart and Target stores are under recall after consumers reported finding plastic pieces in the product.

The USDA reports Ruiz Food Products is recalling frozen, breakfast burrito products containing eggs, sausage, and cheese produced on October 15 of this year. Here are the products:

3.38-lb. Value Pack, containing 12 individually wrapped, 4.5-oz. “EL MONTEREY Signature BURRITO EGG, SAUSAGE & CHEESE” with a “Best if Used By” date of 01/15/2021 and a lot code of 19288.

USDA.gov

The products have the establishment number “EST 45694” printed on the bag and the individual wrappings, next to the lot code. The burritos were shipped to retail locations nationwide, including WalMart and Target stores. The products should be thrown away or returned to the place of purchase.

If you have questions, call Ruiz Foods' Consumer Line at (800) 772-6474. More information is available at USDA.com

Listen to Tad & Polly in The Morning from 6AM to 9AM on Big Frog 104. Stream us live, listen on any Alexaie-enabled device, Google Home or on the Big Frog 104 app.