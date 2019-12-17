Give The Gift Of A Utica Zoo Red Panda Encounter

The Utica Zoo has a bunch of different cute animal residents to admire. The exhibit that seems to have everyone smiling from ear to ear and leaves hearts full, is the one of the Red Pandas.

This holiday season, you can give the gift of those smiles and heart warmth by booking a Red Panda encounter at the Zoo! You can finally book for next year!

You'll get the chance to inside our Red Panda exhibit to hand feed them their favorite treats! Visitors travel from all over the country, and several foreign countries, to visit with Muse and Ming-Yue, the two adult Red Pandas at the Utica Zoo.

During the encounter, Zookeepers will provide you with all the Red Panda information you could ever need, all while you get the chance to feed them grapes, biscuits, and bamboo leaves! Unfortunately, you won't get to pet, or hold them during the encounter.

Keep in mind, only two red panda encounters are offered per week and encounters depend upon the animal care schedule and the requirements of the Species Survival Plan. Participants also must be at least 12 years old.

The encounter lasts around 30 minutes, dependent on the weather and the animal’s mood, but you get general admission into the whole zoo when you purchase this memorable opportunity.

Pricing starts at $180 for two people, and you also can add-on a photo package with the zoo's staff photographer for photos of your animal encounter for an additional $45.

You can book your encounter for next year here!