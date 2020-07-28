A firefighter themed bar is coming to central New York.

Michael Johnson, a 30 year veteran firefighter and his sister, Cheryl Seymour, are opening Station 233, The Simple Bar in Westmoreland. "This is something I've wanted to do for a long time," said Johnson, who has been looking for a location for years.

The Simple Bar will be on Route 233 at the former Seymour's Diner. "The diner closed during the coronavirus pandemic and Bert Seymour Jr. reached out asking if I wanted to use the location for the bar," explained Johnson.

Johnson and Seymour have been busying renovating, removing the breakfast bar and knocking down walls to make it bigger. "It looks like a whole different place," Johnson said.

Photo Credit - Michael Johnson

They hope to be open by August 6th. "We're getting pretty close. We're just waiting for things to be delivered."

The bar and grill will be open every day but Tuesday from 11 a.m. to midnight and will feature burgers, sandwiches, bbq and live entertainment on the weekends. "We're trying to bring back some of the old school to the area," said Cheryl Seymour.

They are currently hiring bartenders, servers, cooks. If you're interested you can contact Michael Johnson or his sister Cheryl Seymour.

Johnson is also looking for firefighter memorabilia. "If anyone has a firefighter helmet or other things they are willing to donate, we're going to hang them all over the walls in the bar."

Station 233, The Simple Bar may have a firefighter theme but Johnson says everyone is welcome and he's looking forward to the day he can finally open the doors to his dream place.