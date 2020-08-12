Nine Knockout Central NY Restaurants Featured on Food Network

Did you know there's a bunch of restaurants here in Central New York that have been featured on the Food Network? There's nothing cooler than seeing some of your favorite food spots get honored that way.

Whether it's "Diners, Drive-Ins and Dives," "$40 A Day," or even just a blog on their website, the Food Network knows that Central New York have some pretty awesome food.

CNY Restaurants Featured on Food Network

Funk N' Waffles - Syracuse - Diners, Drive-ins & Dives, Guilty Pleasures "Owner Adam Gold is still serving up waffles and blasting tunes just like he did at his college parties. Guy savored the "sweet and crispy" fried chicken and waffles with hot sauce syrup and devoured the stuffing waffle with smoked turkey, cranberry sauce and mashed potatoes." Ray Brothers BBQ - Bouckville - Best Ribs in Every State "A wait of at least 45 minutes is the norm at Ray Brothers BBQ, but no fret, the bar is a great place to kill time with friends. Opened, as the name might imply, by brothers Tucker and Colin Ray, the restaurant serves an array of meat slow-cooked over local wood for periods of 5 to 14 hours at a time, giving it a delicious, smoky flavor. Order the quarter rack or RBQ'd Ribs, pick two sides and choose the perfect sauce. Bomb sauce and Carolina gold come highly recommended." Pastabillities - Syracuse, Diners, Drive-ins & Dives "Pastabilities is committed to super sauces, "baller" pizzas and a signature Central New York dish: Wicked Chicken Riggies, a spicy chicken rigatoni. If you go, Guy warns you to never, and he means never, pass up the hot tomato oil appetizer." Brooks House of BBQ - Oneonta, $40 a Day "Get ready for what Rachael called the "best barbecue chicken you'll ever have," slow-cooked on the largest charcoal grill in the Northeast at this "famous" I-88 pit stop. Complete the feast with ribs, pulled pork and strip steak with a variety of sauces and steakhouse sides." Kitty Hoynes - Syracuse, Diners, Drive-ins & Dives "At this top-of-the-line Irish Pub, Chef Damien Brownlow serves up pub food with a twist. Guy loved the Reuben fritters because of their creamy "melt-in-your-mouth" flavor and the accompanying honey mustard horseradish. He also liked the Irish meatloaf with cabbage cream sauce and champ potatoes." Roma Sausage & Deli - Utica, Empire Eats: The Most-Iconic Dishes in New York "Hefty focaccia-like dough is first covered with cheese (in many cases) and other toppings, then slathered with thick and tangy tomato sauce, and served at room temperature. Try a whole pie, half pie or a slice at Roma Sausage & Deli in Utica. Here, guests will not find a layer of mozzarella between the base and the sauce. Each one is covered with thick tomato gravy and a hearty sprinkling of Romano cheese. The bakery-deli hybrid is more of a market than a restaurant, so take these pies to-go." Eva's European Sweets - Syracuse - Diners, Drive-ins & Dives "The authentic home-style Polish comfort food and family atmosphere found at this cafe causes some to feel that they are actually in Poland. The crispy potato pancakes with gravy solicited an "Mmm" from Guy as he devoured the dish. Locals recommend the delicious pierogis and the savory kielbasa." Byblos Mediterranean Cafe - Syracuse - Diners, Drive-ins & Dives "Byblos is a Lebanese joint in downtown Syracuse putting mama's touch on Middle Eastern food. Violet Khabbaz, along with her son Fady and husband Phillip, makes a seasoned falafel sandwich Guy can't get enough of, and a big time baklava for a serious sweet tooth." Dinosaur BBQ - Syracuse - Diners, Drive-ins & Dives "Adam Gertler swings by Dinosaur Bar-B-Que and devours the half-chicken dinner. Now boasting nearly 10 locales, the eatery began in 1983 when owner John Stage cut a 55-gallon drum in half. With juicy hickory-smoked meats slathered in an addictive secret sauce, Dinosaur Bar-B-Que is anything but extinct."

