Bar’s Hilarious Responses to Governor Cuomo’s No Alcohol Without Food Ruling

No alcohol without food? New York bar owners are finding hilarious ways around Governor Andrew Cuomo's latest decision that hurts small businesses already struggling to stay afloat during the coronavirus pandemic.

Cuomo announced customers will only be allowed to order alcoholic drinks with food, while seated at least 6 feet apart. Walking up to the bar to get a drink will no longer be allowed.

Lafayette Brewing Company in Buffalo has a solution. A $1 menu with a variety of options including 9 fries, a handful of croutons or the smallest piece of cheesecake you'll ever see. Jell-O Shots, Bloody Mary with Celery, and “Chef’s Choice” (literally whatever we feel like giving you from the kitchen), will also be avialable.

Matthew Bagley, owner of Harvey's Restaurant and Bar in Saratoga Springs only has one new item on his menu.....Cuomo Chips. "Here’s your food Cuomo," Bagley wrote on Facebook, with a receipt. "Come on by. I’ll buy your first chip."

Sickenberger Lane on Varick Street in Utica has plenty of social distanced tables and will be "serving house made potato chips all night long to be served with your alcohol or non alcohol beverage purchase."

Cuomo says his decision came after seeing a lack of social distancing at New York bars, fearing a rise in COVID-19 cases.