Get Your Favorite Fair Food Right on Varick Street in Utica

This week would have been the time where many in the Utica/Rome area travel to Syracuse to experience the New York State Fair. While there's so many things we'll be missing about the Fair this year, one restaurant and bar on Varick Street is trying to make it easier for you to get some of your favorites this week.

The Celtic Harp, located at 805 Varick Street, is serving up Fair Food all week long!

Enter your number to get our free mobile app

Tuesday, they are kicking off the week with some favorites offered at the Fair. You'll be able to get your hands on the Kahuna Burger, Fried Pickles, Corn Dogs, Sausage Sandwiches, and Fried Oreos for dessert.

The Harp knows that everyone loves wine slushies and they knew they couldn't have a Fair food themed week without them. All week long, you'll be able to get wine slushies featuring 1000 Islands wine - which is a staple at the Fair.

They also want you follow them on social media for what foods will be featured later this week.

We'll have different foods and desserts everyday. Check our social media to see whats on the list. We are planning to do it through this Saturday (8/29). If it goes well we will do a Fair menu next week as well.

If Fair food isn't all you're in the mood for, they have a bunch of other choices on their menu as well. Salads, wraps and sandwiches, burgers, traditional Irish food - all are great options.

The Celtic Harp is open Tuesday through Sunday from 11:00 am to 2:00 am. You can find them on Facebook here, and you can also find them online at thecelticharp.com.