The wind-breaking firing that shook NJ

It was on March 15, 2017, that a lawsuit was filed on behalf a New Jersey man who got fired for farting at work. His wife, Luann Clem, filed the lawsuit on behalf of her husband, Richard Clem, who was the comptroller for Case Pork Roll.

Clem, who weighed 420 pounds had had gastric bypass surgery and the lawsuit admitted it caused excessive flatulence and diarrhea. The president of the company, Thomas Dolan, told Rich he had to work from home because his constant farting was effecting other employees. Dolan complained to the owner of the company and Luann said in the lawsuit that the owner and the president constantly harassed her by making fun of her husband’s wind breaking.

They terminated him in February of 2014 and Luann quit the same day. Her lawsuit argued that the company should have accommodated his disability and by firing him they discriminated against the disabled. The judge ruled that the comments, while inappropriate, did not rise to the level of creating a hostile work environment. He threw out the lawsuit, but Richard Clem will always be known as the workplace serial farter.

More from New Jersey 101.5