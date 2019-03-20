Is Adidas Giving Away Free Shoes To CNY?

While scrolling through Facebook, maybe you've seen a post that in honor of the Adidas anniversary you could get free shoes. Is this true at all?

QUICK ANSWER : No, Adidas is not giving away FREE shoes.

EXPLANATION : People were getting a message on the app "WhatsApp" about the celebration giveaway. According to officials with Adidas, this is a big hoax:

"We are aware of the WhatsApp message that is currently circulating claiming that Adidas is giving away free footwear and would like to caution the public about believing this, as it is definitely a hoax"

In order to get your "free" shoes, you need to put in personal information and that is what scammers are looking for.

Another scam going around has you filling out endless surveys according to MTLBlogs :

If you click on the post, it takes you to a fake webpage page to asks you to share it on Facebook. Then once you complete that step, you're asked to fill out a survey, but no matter how many surveys you complete you will never get free shoes from Adidas."

So, you won't be getting free shoes any time soon.