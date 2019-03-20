When I think of Corona, I think of the last time I went to Mexico. You'd see everyone and their mother casually sipping on a bottle with a lime or two at the bottom. For someone like me, I was sad because I'm not much of a beer drinker. It looks like my dreams have been answered though, because Corona is releasing a new line of fruity drinks for those who want to fit in!

The canned malt beverage — the company calls it a “premium spiked refresher,” not beer — comes in three fruit flavors . Passionfruit Lime and Guava Lime come in their own six-packs and will sell for $9.99. Coconut Lime is only available in a 12-pack with the other two varieties, which will retail for $16.99.

Corona Refresca brings the flavor and the feeling of the tropics to you. It’s a premium, alcohol-spiked refresher available in Passionfruit Lime and Guava Lime. Crisp, flavorful, and not too sweet, it’s the taste of the tropics imported from Mexico.

Think about these drinks like a combination of Not Your Fathers, White Claw and Bud Light Ritas- sparkling, pre-mixed alcoholic drinks that are geared towards those who are looking for something sweeter.

We should see these in Central New York this upcoming May. These will be perfect for post Boilermaker , Saranac Thursdays , or for the summer parties when you don't want to drink "beer."

I'll keep you posted as to when I see them hit the shelves. As always, please drink responsibly and don't drink and drive (kthanks.)