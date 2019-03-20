Keanu Reeves and Alex Winter have talked about the possibility of a third Bill and Ted movie for a long time. But they haven’t done this before: Made a YouTube video announcing that the film — titled Bill & Ted Face the Music — will (hopefully) shoot this summer, and open in theaters next year. (The official Twitter account for the movie says the exact date is August 21, 2020.) You can watch their announcement above.

By the summer of 2020 it will be almost 30 years since the last time we saw Bill S. Preston Esq. and Ted “Theodore” Logan, in 1991’s Bill & Ted’s Bogus Journey. That movie came just two years after the first film, Bill & Ted’s Excellent Adventure. Supposedly the movie will very much be about who Bill and Ted are in their lives now, 30 years later. From an earlier post , here’s what we know about the film’s plot. Face the Music “will send the middle-aged Bill and Ted back in time to interact with their past selves.” Here’s the official synopsis:

Following 1989's “Bill & Ted's Excellent Adventure” and 1991's “Bill & Ted's Bogus Journey,” the stakes are higher than ever for William "Bill" S. Preston Esq. (Winter) and Theodore "Ted" Logan (Reeves). Yet to fulfill their rock and roll destiny, the now middle-aged best friends set out on a new adventure, when a visitor from the future warns them that only their song can save life as we know it and bring harmony to the universe. Along the way, they will be helped by their families, old friends and a few music legends.

Dean Parisot ( Galaxy Quest ) is expected to direct Reeves and Winter in the film. Original Bill & Ted screenwriters Chris Matheson and Ed Solomon wrote the Face the Music screenplay. So you have some very funny and talented people involved — and of course the original Bill and Ted, without whom this would be completely pointless.

Will it really come out next summer after all these years of waiting? I would be skeptical, but Winter and Reeves look pretty convinced in that video.