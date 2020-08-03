The Wild Animal Park to Host Sensory Friendly Night in Chittenango

The Wild Animal Park in Chittenango is hosting a sensory friendly night for individuals who could benefit from a less stimulating experience.

On August 25, from 6pm - 9pm, The Wild open to individuals with special needs, their families, and others who may benefit from a sensory-friendly experience. Modifications around the zoo will include sound adjustments and quiet zones to create an enjoyable environment for everyone.

The Wild is committed to showing their support for the special needs community, especially after a vendor who is not affiliated with The Wild, but was scheduled to attend a small business event at the park, made derisive comments on Facebook.

Mary Nappa, who owns Bella's Bowtique of Cicero, started a controversy online when she allegedly posted comments in response to a school planning every day instruction for children with special needs, saying those children aren't "going places" in life, and so children in 'regular' education should be prioritized. Since those posts went viral, Nappa has removed her business page.

The Wild immediately stepped up to express their support of children and adults with special needs, and announced their plans to hold the special evening. Bella's Bowtiques will no longer be in attendance at their events.

If you're interested in attending the sensory friendly night, you can find details on Facebook. Tickets are $13.99 for adults, $11.99 for children, and kids under 2 are free.