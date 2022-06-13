It’s A Yes! Man Gives “Wild” Proposal At This CNY Animal Park
Nothing shows your "wild side" more than getting engaged where this couple did.
What could be better than being an animal lover, spending a day at an animal park with the person you love? How about spending the rest of your life with them.
That's exactly what Tim and Nichelle did! They were both spending the day at The Wild Animal Park in Chittenango, visiting the animals and enjoying the beautiful weather. But it wasn't just another day in June, it was their anniversary.
The happy couple is celebrating one year together. Tim thought, what gift would be the best to honor their love, friendship, and growth together? A RING!
That's when he got down onto one knee and asked the question...
Honey, I love you, an I want to spend the rest of my life with you. Will you marry me?
According to Tim, her first response was, "Are you sure??" But of course that was followed by a YES as they both broke into tears.
Congratulations Tim and Nichelle! We are happy for you both and wish you the best for your future.
You can visit The Wild Animal Park for yourself, whether you're planning your proposal or not. They are open weekdays 10am-5pm, Saturdays 9:30am-5pm, and Sundays 9:30am-5pm.