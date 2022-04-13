Here’s 7 Animals You Didn’t Know Were Endangered At The Utica Zoo

Who knew these vulnerable and endangered animals could be only found close to home at the Utica Zoo?

The Utica Zoo is host to over 200 animals from 99 different species. The main exhibit, that is open for the public to view, is limited to 140 animals from 64 species. Though some may be off exhibit during the colder months, the animals are still taken care of year-round at the zoo.

Like many zoo's across the United States, there are animals a number of animals there that are considered an endangered or vulnerable species. But first this makes us wonder, what is the difference between these two categories.

Vulnerable Species

Any species under this classification is considered to be at a high risk of extinction in the wild. There are several factors that determine this, but one of these is an analysis that shows the probability for extinction is at least 10% within 100 years. The African Elephant is an example in this category.

Endangered Species

This is a step above vulnerable, being described as a very high risk of extinction in the wild. Animals under this category are shrinking at an increasing rate. Tigers are put under this category.

Critically Endangered

These animals have show an extremely high risk of extinction. This is determined when the species show population declines of 80 to over 90 percent in the past 10 years. Orangutan's fall under this category.

The Utica Zoo has animals in all of these categories in their exhibits. So not only does the zoo have animals facing extinction, but they have animals that other zoos across America don't even have.

Take a look for yourself and go find their exhibit next time you pay the Utica Zoo a visit.

