Feeling Sheep-ish? Help Name The New Lambs Coming To This CNY Zoo
Have you ever wanted to randomly name an animal? Well now's your chance!
The Rosamond Gifford Zoo in Syracuse is holding a contest on their Facebook page, challenging everyone to come up with a name for their newest additions to the zoo.
There are 5 new baby lambs and the zoo needs your help in choosing their names. If you struggle with coming up with creative names on your own, that's no problem. Here's a list of suggestions to choose from!
- Biscotti
- Spider
- Lil'B
- Twigs
- S'mores
- Mokah
- Blackberry
- Rover
- Thunder
- Sunrise
Feel free to come up with your own suggestions as well! There's no way the Rosamond Gifford Zoo could turn down a creative suggestion from you. One person has even suggested Farley as a name (for all of you Black Sheep fans).
Take a look at the sheep for yourself and see the top name suggestions so far...
Most Popular Picks: Mokah, Twigs
Most Popular Picks: Biscotti, S'mores
Most Popular Picks: Blackberry, Biscotti, Lil'B
Most Popular Picks: Twigs, Thunder
Most Popular Picks: Blackberry, Sunrise
So what are you waiting for? Many people have stewed on the funniest and cutest of animal names. Now is YOUR time to make them a reality!
Just comment under each photo on their Facebook page which name would go best with each sheep. Don't be a lamb... have as much fun as you can!