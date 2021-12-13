Musical Masterpiece ‘Hamilton’ Is Coming To Syracuse For 16 Performances

Far and away, Hamilton is the largest and well known musical over the last 10 years. If you want to see it, now you'll have the chance.

When it comes to Lin-Manuel Miranda's ever-popular musical Hamilton, the performances sell out time after time. With tickets going on sale only a mere 10 days before Christmas you might just have to be quick when getting tickets. The general public will be patiently awaiting the tickets going on sale Wednesday, December 15th at 10 am.

As for when the show is coming, it won't be long before March 15th rolls around and Hamilton hits the stage of the Landmark Theater in Syracuse. When it does, the performances will occur once each weeknight and twice every Saturday and Sunday through March 27th. On the weekends, you'll have a matinee performance earlier in the day with another showing in the evening.

Believe the hype. Lin-Manuel Miranda's hip-hop musical about the life of American founding father Alexander Hamilton is a huge achievement, and a hugely entertaining piece of work. - Brad NewsomeSydney Morning Herald

That statement above is in regard to the actual film adaptation of the popular Broadway musical through a review on Rotten Tomatoes. That very website ranks the film version incredibly high with a 97% score, which very few motion pictures accomplish. Nevertheless, on film or on stage you're going to love Hamilton, as rarely you'll see a negative remark about it.

Once the tickets go on sale, you can get them from Ticketmaster. Currently, there is a presale going on but you'll need a code to be able to purchase.

