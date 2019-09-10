The Story Behind The Iconic 9/11 Budweiser Ad That Aired Only Once

In the period after 9/11, emotions were running high for Americans. The sentiment of a nation was expressed perfectly in a special commercial produced by Anheuser Busch.

There are so many iconic images from 9/11 that evoke memories of the event, and the heroism and hope that followed as Americans came together. Few capture the emotion of that time as well as the Budweiser commercial that aired only once, during Super Bowl XXVI.

The story behind the ad is fascinating as well. Bob Lachky, former executive vice president of Anheuser-Busch Global Creative tells AOL.com that the company had to get approval from members of Congress, the advertising community and from then-New York Mayor Rudy Guiliani.

"Mayor Giuliani let us into the city -- the only film company of any sort right after 9-11. To actually come into air space with our helicopter to film the Clydesdale... the hitch coming into Battery Park and it was amazing...just amazing," says Lachky.