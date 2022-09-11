Today marks the Anniversary of the day the world stopped turning. The September 11th attacks took the lives of 2,977 people in the World Trade Center in New York; the Pentagon in Washington, D.C.; and on United Airlines flight 93, which crashed in Shanksville, Pennsylvania.

Services to remember that fateful day are held all around the country every year.

Here are the names of those killed on September 11th, 2001.

Never Before Seen 9/11Photos Pictures of rescue and cleanup following 9/11 Terrorist Attacks

11 Touching 9/11 Tributes For Social Media September 11, 2001, is a day no one will ever forget. Remember the lives lost on that tragic day with one of 11 touching tributes for social media. (Click the images to download.)