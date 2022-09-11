Ground Zero Wedding Photo Returned to Owner 13 Years Later

A wedding photo thought to have been lost forever in the rubble of the September 11th terror attacks, miraculously found its way back home after years of searching for the owner.

Every year on the anniversary of the September 11th attacks, Elizabeth Keefe tweets a wedding photo found at Ground Zero, hoping to find the owner.

Blake Shelton Helps the Search

The photo was retweeted over 80,000 times. Blake Shelton even helped out when asked to retweet to his fans.

pic.twitter.com/bv9hzHmAdr @ProfKeefe is looking for the owner of this photo found at ground zero 2001 @blakeshelton can you RT pic to help? — Monica Rabbitt (@MlynnrabbMonica) September 12, 2014

13th Time is the Charm

Turns out the 13th time was the charm. The photo belonged to Fred Mahe.

Alive & Well

Not only did Keefe find the owner of the photo, but she also discovered all 6 people in the picture were alive and well.

@ProfKeefe 9/11 we remember what we lost. 9/12 we remember what we have. 9/12/01, I saw the best of humanity. Elizabeth is 100% 9/12 #9/12 — Fred Mahe (@FredWMahe) September 13, 2014

WTC Desk Photo

The photo actually sat on Mahe's desk inside the World Trade Center, Tower 2.

Photo Back Home

Elizabeth met Fred in New York City a few days later to get the photo back where it belongs.

Talk about a happy ending. Does anyone else see a movie being made out of this?

