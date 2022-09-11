Budweiser created a moving commercial after the September 11th attacks but it only aired once.

Anheuser Busch paid to only run the commercial during the 2002 Super Bowl. The company didn't want to benefit financially from the commercial - they just wanted to acknowledge the tragic event.

Before the shooting began, AB Global Creative had to get approval from Congress and New York City Mayor Rudy Guiliani.

"We had a helicopter going over the Brooklyn Bridge. Mayor Giuliani let us into the city. The only film company of any sort right after 9-11 to actually come into air space with our helicopter to film the Clydesdale the hitch coming into Battery Park and it was amazing...just amazing," Bob Lachky, former executive vice president of AB Global Creative told Fox 2 News.

The commercial was remade for the 20th anniversary of 9/11, showing One World Trade Center (formerly Freedom Tower) in the background.

Remembering the Lives Lost

The September 11th attacks took the lives of 2,977 people in the World Trade Center in New York; the Pentagon in Washington, D.C.; and on United Airlines flight 93, which crashed in Shanksville, Pennsylvania.

Services to remember that fateful day are held every year around the country.

Here are the names of those killed on September 11th, 2001.

