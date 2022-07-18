Fox Sports Apologizes Over ‘Slap To New York State’ During Yankees Game

If you were watching the New York Yankees and Boston Red Sox game, you may not be too thrilled with what Fox Sports showed on TV.

During the game on July 16th, billed as Baseball Night In America, Fox Sports attempted to get creative with the Yankees and Red Soxs logo. See these tweets below to see more:

Yes, that's correct. Someone at Fox Sports thought it would be a brilliant idea to superimpose both team logos onto the memorial pools at the National September 11 Memorial and Museum at the World Trade Center site. Since that game, Fox Sports has issued an apology for using such an iconic New York City landmark as the backdrop for a graphic:

"During last night’s telecast, we used poor judgment on the use of a graphic," a Fox Sports spokesman said in a statement emailed to USA TODAY Sports. "We sincerely apologize and regret the decision."

The memorial pools sit right at the former North and South Towers that collapsed in the September 11th 2001 terrorist attacks. The names of those who died on 9/11 and in the 1993 World Trade Center bombing surround the pools are surrounded on these pools. The September 11th memorial opened exactly 10 years after the 9/11 attacks on September 11, 2011.

Austin Glickman on Facebook said it best: "FOX Sports, I want to believe this was just an overlooked graphic, but nonetheless you owe an apology. You used the gravesite of nearly 3,000 people to promote a baseball game. Do better"

Who even remotely thought this was a good idea to use as a graphic? Obviously Fox has apologized, but still, have some respect and common sense.

Re-live The Glory Days with This Old Yankee Stadium Virtual Tour The "Old" Yankee Stadium may be gone, but plenty of photos and videos of the classic ballpark still exist. Re-live its history and lore through this virtual tour.

6 New Foods at Yankee Stadium That Knock it out of the Park Baseball season has officially started. If you're heading down to the Bronx to catch a Yankee game, check out these new food items around the iconic stadium and a few returning favorites.