USA Cut Days After 9/11 Continues to Grow in New York Field Over 20 Years Later

A symbol that remembers the lives lost on September 11, 2001, and honors how our country came together after the terror attacks continue to grow in a field in New York more than 20 years later.

Gary and Darlene Cronk created the patriotic tribute, cutting U-S-A into their farmland days after the attacks on September 23, 2001, and it's been there ever since. The 3 letters, standing 360 feet high, take up over an acre each. The field can be seen in a clearing in Bluff Point, New York overlooking Keuka Lake.

Field Changes Hands

The Cronk's sold the property to Greg MacDonald and his son who have kept the patriotic tradition going and promise to continue to do so as long as they own the land.

Photographer John Kucko features the field in his annual calendar. When he visited the field on the anniversary of the terror attacks he took a picture of the Cronk's in front of their creation to include in the 2021 edition, marking the 20th anniversary.

Kucko has raised more than $20,000 with the sale of his calendars over the years with the money going toward the effort to build the Autism Nature Trail at Letchworth State Park. Calendars are $16 each plus shipping, but you can pre-order 2023 calendars for only $13.

The September 11th terror attacks took the lives of 2,977 people at the World Trade Center in New York; the Pentagon in Washington, D.C.; and on United Airlines flight 93, which crashed in Shanksville, Pennsylvania.

