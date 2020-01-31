The Peanut Butter and Jelly Wing ‘Story’ From Pizza Boys

Here's something different to serve at your Superbowl party! It's sure to be a conversation starter!

Pizza Boys owner Shane Carney stopped by the studios to share his peanut butter and jelly wings and give us the inside scoop. He said the first time he served them was at the CNY Wing Wars.

Shane tried different versions of peanut butter and jelly wings in Syracuse and Saratoga, but created his own twist after their Friday night rush on January 24, 2020, the night before the CNY Wing Wars. It took a couple of tries to get the proper consistency and taste with the peanut butter and raspberry jelly.

The award-winning peanut butter and jelly wings are not officially on the menu at Pizza Boys but they are available or you to try. Find out more here.

Here's a look at all the 2020 Wing War Winners:

Most Unique Wing with Celebrity Judges:

Pizza Boys - Peanut Butter and Jelly Wings Tonys Killabrew

Most Unique Public Vote:

Pizza Boys - Peanut Butter and Jelly Wings Village Pizza O'Babys

Enter your number to get our free mobile app

Best Wing with Celebrity Judges:

Tonys of Westmorland Cavallo's O'Babys

Best Wing Public Vote:

Bone Yard BBQ Ray Brothers BBQ Franco's

The sold-out 2020 CNY Wing Wars is a fundraising event for the Joseph Michael Chubbuck Foundation (JMCF), who helps local cancer patients in CNY. Since the JMCF started in January 2015, they have assisted 602 patients, some several times, for approximately $187,000 and have redistributed used medical equipment or donated new equipment to individuals or treatment centers in CNY worth approx. $42,375 making a grand total just shy of $230,000.