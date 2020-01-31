Searches for ‘Corona Beer Virus’ are Spiking on Google and I Fear for the Future

Collectively, how stupid are we? Stupid enough to believe that the virus affecting China and slowing spreading around the globe, is related to beer, apparently.

If you want to know what's on the mind of Americans, a good place to look is 'Google Trends' which tracks the number of searches for any given term over a period of time. According to Google Trends, there's been a spike in the number of searches for 'corona beer virus' and 'beer virus'.

This is why we need warning labels on coffee cups.

Coronavirus is not related to beer.

According to USA Today, "Coronaviruses are a large family of viruses that cause illness ranging from the common cold to more severe diseases, from pneumonia to Middle East respiratory syndrome, known as MERS, and severe acute respiratory syndrome, or SARS.

Common signs of infection include fever, cough, shortness of breath and breathing difficulties. In more severe cases, infection can cause high fever, kidney failure and death."

So, stop searching for 'beer virus' and enjoy yourself a Corona with a slice of lime - if you can figure out how to use a knife.