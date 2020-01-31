Dog Mom Warns: Common Ingredient in Gum and Food Killed Our Dog

A beloved family dog died after eating gum that contains an ingredient deadly to pets - and that ingredient is probably in food, gum, or medicine in your home right now.

Isa was a young, playful dog, and was loved and cherished by her family. Her death left them devastated. Now, her family is warning others about the dangerous threat posed by a common ingredient that is deadly to pets.

Credit: Kris and Cori Clark/Facebook

"I am posting this in hopes that this information can save one of your fur babies and make you aware. Ice Breakers gum has xylitol in it, as most other gums do as well. It is extremely poisonous to animals. We knew it was poison and rushed her in. All it took was 1 hour. One hour to turn our healthy dog into a dog fighting for her life," writes Isa's owners, Kris and Cori, on Facebook.

Credit: Kris and Cori Clark/Facebook

"This is the culprit that took our sweet girls life last night and it happened so fast. Isa got into a container of Ice Breakers gum and consumed about half the container. We rushed her to the emergency vet. Upon arrival she was having a grand mal seizure and her liver was already failing." Isa eventually died.

Xylitol is a common additive in foods, oral care products, and medicines. You can find xylitol in sugar-free gum, candies, breath mints, baked goods, pudding snacks, certain peanut butters, cough syrup, children's chewable or gummy vitamins and supplements, mouthwash, and toothpaste, according to VCA Hospitals.

Symptoms of xylitol poisoning develop rapidly, usually within 15-30 minutes of consumption, causing hypoglycemia in pets. Signs and symptoms may include:

Vomiting

Weakness

Lack of coordination or difficulty walking or standing

Depression or lethargy

Tremors

Seizures

Coma

If you have a pet, make sure you're aware of the ingredients in the products you purchase. Keep any products containing xylitol away from your pet, and let your kids know how important it is to keep those items away from your dogs.