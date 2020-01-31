The 10 Most Romantic Restaurants in Rome for Valentine’s Day

You could make a promise to take the love of your life out to dinner in Rome this Valentine's Day for an unforgettable experience.

Oh, you thought we meant Rome, Italy? The Eternal City, the “city of the soul,” according to famous playwright Oscar Wilde.

No.

We’re talkin’ Rome, New York. The Copper City. And why not? It’s a lot easier to get to and more affordable than its Italian counterpart. And the food is good. From reviews gathered on Yelp, here are the Top 10 Romantic Restaurants in Rome (New York) for Valentine's Day.

The Vigneto (315-533-5447), 229 East Dominick Street The Savoy (315-339-3166), 255 East Dominick Street Delta Lake Inn (315-533-7710), 8524 Fish Hatchery Road Vescio’s Franklin Hotel (315-336-9974), 301 South James Street Best Food Chinese and Pizza (315-336-5606), 233 East Dominick Street Eddie’s Paramount Diner (315-336-9581), 414 West Dominick Street Teddy's (315-336-7839), 851 Black River Boulevard The Clover (315-371-0380), 287 East Dominick Street Coalyard Charlie’s (315-336-9940), 100 Depeyster Street El Jarocho Mexican Restaurant and Bar (315-533-5964), 1305 Floyd Avenue

Another favorite of ours, DiCastro's Brick Oven, made #11 on this list.