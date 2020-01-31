11 Coronavirus Cases Tested in New York

11 possible cases for the Novel Coronavirus in New York have been sent for testing. The good news is, 7 were negative and four more are still pending.

There are no confirmed cases so far of the Coronavirus in New York State. However, there are hundreds in China and more being identified around the world, including the United States.

"We encourage all New Yorkers to take normal precautions against sickness, such as regular hand washing and avoiding close contact with people who are sick," said New York State Health Commissioner Dr. Howard Zucker. "We will continue to work with our partners at the CDC and around the State as we assist in any way necessary to ensure the health of all New Yorkers."

Cornavirus Symptoms:

Cough

Sore throat

Fever

Since this virus is so new, health officials continue to carefully watch how it spreads. It's likely from animals to humans, and also may spread from person to person. It's not clear yet how easily the Coronavirus spreads from person-to-person.

There is currently no vaccine, but you can help stop the spread of this and other respiratory viruses.

Wash your hands often with soap and water for at least 20 seconds. If soap and water are not available, use an alcohol-based hand sanitizer.

Avoid touching your eyes, nose and mouth with unwashed hands.

Avoid close contact with people who are sick.

Stay home when you are sick.

Cover your cough or sneeze with a tissue, then throw the tissue in the trash.

Clean and disinfect frequently touched objects and surfaces.

Individuals who are experiencing symptoms and may have traveled to areas of concern, or have been in contact with somebody who has traveled to these areas, should call ahead to their healthcare provider before presenting for treatment.

"New York does not have one single confirmed case of the novel coronavirus, but we are taking every necessary precaution to protect against its spread into our state," said Governor Cuomo.

It's more likely New Yorkers will be exposed to the influenza virus than to the coronavirus. There have been over 72,000 reported cases of the flu this season; more than 15,000 last week, for an 11% increase over the previous week.

For more information on the Coronavirus, visit health.ny.gov. Get influenza reports with the New York State Flu Tracker.