NY’s Most Popular Super Bowl Food Isn’t What You Think [RECIPE]

As Superbowl 54 approaches this weekend, bits of information are coming out about the food choices that Americans shove in their mouths during the game. Because let's be honest, it wouldn't be the Super Bowl without plenty of munchies.

Online marketplace Bid-on-Equipment has gathered up some Google stats on what the nation is planning to eat this coming Sunday.

According to the results, which analyzed Google searches for each state across the country, New York wasn't looking up anything about chicken wings (which to us is SHOCKING.)

What was the most searched Super Bowl snack for our great state? Loaded Potato Skins.

Wait...what??

Credit: Bid-on-equipment.com

Yup, Loaded Potato Skins takes the #1 spot for New York.

Are you looking to make your own with the quality like they came from your favorite Central NY restaurant? No need to search for a great recipe because we have one here for you to try (with help from Taste of Home!)

Credit: Thinkstock

LOADED POTATO SKINS

Ingredients

4 large baking potatoes, baked

3 tablespoons canola oil

1 tablespoon grated Parmesan cheese

1/2 teaspoon salt

1/4 teaspoon garlic powder

1/4 teaspoon paprika

1/8 teaspoon pepper

8 bacon strips, cooked and crumbled

1-1/2 cups shredded cheddar cheese

1/2 cup sour cream

4 green onions, sliced

Instructions

Preheat oven to 475°. Cut potatoes in half lengthwise; scoop out pulp, leaving a 1/4-in. shell (save pulp for another use). Place potato skins on a greased baking sheet.

Combine oil with next 5 ingredients; brush over both sides of skins.

Bake until crisp, about 7 minutes on each side. Sprinkle bacon and cheddar cheese inside skins. Bake until cheese is melted, about 2 minutes longer. Top with sour cream and onions. Serve immediately.

You'll for SURE enjoy the big game shoving these babies down the hatch. Enjoy!