Hallelujah, it finally happened.

The Jets and Giants have frustrated their fans for years. Both teams sitting in last place in their respective divisions certainly has something to do with it, but it's another specific reason that one man is trying to take both teams to court. Sometimes it feels like we live in a country where everyone is just waiting to sue somebody, but in a land of frivolous lawsuits, this stands head and shoulders above all others. In a good way. For starters, the plaintiff is looking for 6 billion dollars in damages, which, c'mon, is amazing. Secondly... I think he may have a real case.

The man behind the lawsuit, Abdiell Suero, is suing for one specific reason: both the Jets and Giants present New York as their home state, but they both play in New Jersey. I love this. The only thing Gang Green and the G-Men playing in the Garden State is good for is to stump your out-of-town friends with a trivia question. You may think I'm being sarcastic, but I mean this with all my heart: those teams playing in Jersey is dumb and it's about time somebody decided to stand up and do something about it. And wait until you hear the points made inside the lawsuit. Some are ridiculous, but honestly, the more I read, the more I feel he has a point. Let's break it down to best point and worst point.

Best Point: The lawsuit claims that the teams use New York affiliation in order to raise the status of their brands, while deceitfully playing in a different state.

Absolutely. The New Jersey Giants would be a garbage name. So would the Rutherford Jets. The best part about New Jersey is that it's next to New York, but that doesn't make it New York. It's like if you sat next to the hottest person in school, never talked to them, but claimed you two were totally in a relationship. Just look over at the Nets in the NBA: how much cooler did they become when they fled to NY and exchanged "New Jersey" for "Brooklyn"?

Worst point: Fans of the teams are specifically and negatively targeted because they play in NJ.

C'mon. While "oh yeah, well you live in JERSEY!" could still probably fly in some arguments down in the city, it's much easier to make fun of the fans for the fact that they seem to have forgotten how to win over the last decade.

In addition to the $6 billion, Suero is asking both teams to return to New York within 3 years, and use "East Rutherford" in their names while waiting to make the move. So will this lawsuit hold up in court? And more importantly, can WE get in on it? I'll keep you updated.

