Binghamton Native Maggie Gray Making Her Mark On National Sports Radio

I LOVE it when people from the Southern Tier make it big and this woman is making her mark. Women Across Frontiers calls her a "pioneer in digital sports broadcasting and sports social media." She has covered sporting events such as the Super Bowl, NCAA Final Four Championships, the Olympics, NASCAR, and more.

Who Is Maggie Gray?

She hails from Binghamton and has been shaking up the sports world for quite a while now. All of her life, Maggie has had a passion for sports and that has led to a high-profile career.

When she was in high school, Maggie says that she kept stats for the Binghamton Rangers. She graduated from Binghamton High School in 2001, the district told us. Also while attending Binghamton High School, Maggie dipped her toe into Binghamton radio, interning at News Radio 1290, WNBF.

Roger Neel (former station manager} said, "Maggie was an intern for WNBF News. She worked mostly with the newsroom. She was a very good writer and obviously brilliant." After high school, Maggie got involved in college radio and from there, her career has taken off. In fact, she was the anchor for all of the digital video content at Sports Illustrated.

Maggie continues her climb and her latest venture is bringing her right back home to Binghamton...sort of. She is the new co-host of the Maggie and Perloff Show on 1360 CBS Sports Radio. Perloff was known as McLovin on the Dan Patrick Show before joining with Gray.

The Maggie and Perloff Show will talk about sports and any other relevant stories and can be heard weekdays from 3:00 p.m. to 6:00 p.m.

