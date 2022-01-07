Bon Jovi Announce Spring 2022 North American Tour

Bon Jovi have announced a North American arena tour for spring 2022.

The chart-topping rockers will kick off their monthlong trek on April 1 in Omaha, Neb., and conclude the run on April 30 in Nashville. Tickets for most dates will go on sale to the general public on Jan. 14. You can find more details at Bon Jovi's website and see the full list of tour dates below.

"We have all missed touring and we know that nothing can replace the energy of a live show for the fans or the band," frontman Jon Bon Jovi said in a statement.

Bon Jovi's last tour took place in 2019 in support of their 2016 album, This House Is Not for Sale. In 2020, the band released the aptly titled 2020, a more contemplative and topical LP that addressed the coronavirus pandemic, mass shootings, Black Lives Matter protests and the murder of George Floyd.

"If it was up to me, I'd have all 10 songs [from 2020] in the show," the singer told UCR in 2020. "And obviously I want to play 'Living on a Prayer' and 'Wanted Dead or Alive' every night, but my fans are accepting of the new records. And while they may not be on Top 40 radio, the albums still always come in at No. 1. We've been blessed to stay pretty current for a kind of classic, vintage band. We are in that rarefied air with a handful of guys that I always looked up to who still make No. 1 records and want to write new songs."

Bon Jovi 2022 North American Tour

April 1 - Omaha, NE @ CHI Health Center

April 3 - St. Paul, MN @ Xcel Energy Center

April 5 - Milwaukee, WI @ Fiserv Forum

April 8 - Charlotte, NC @ Spectrum Center

April 9 - Raleigh, NC @ PNC Arena

April 11 - Greenville, SC @ Bon Secours Wellness Arena

April 13 - Savannah, GA @ Enmarket Arena

April 15 - Tampa, FL @ Amalie Arena

April 16 - Ft. Lauderdale, FL @ FLA Live Arena

April 19 - Indianapolis, IN @ Gainbridge Fieldhouse

April 21 - St. Louis, MO @ Enterprise Center

April 23 - Austin, TX @ Moody Center

April 26 - Houston, TX @ Toyota Center

April 28 - Dallas, TX @ American Airlines Center

April 30 - Nashville, TN @ Bridgestone Arena