Alert: Some In New York ‘Wrongfully Billed’ For COVID Tests
A number of New Yorkers are being "wrongfully billed" for COVID-19 tests. Have you been charged? Here's what to do.
New York Attorney General Letitia James announced on Thursday her office has launched an investigation into CareCube, a primary care provider, over reports that the company wrongfully billed New Yorkers for rapid and PCR coronavirus disease 2019 (COVID-19) tests.
CareCube has 20 locations in Manhattan, the Bronx, Queens, and Brooklyn.
“As New Yorkers brace for a continued surge in Omicron cases through the winter, we cannot create harmful financial barriers that keep our communities from seeking testing,” Attorney General James. stated.
COVID-19 testing is free at test sites run by New York state, and patients are encouraged to check with test sites operated by their local governments for additional free testing options.
Attorney General James encourages insured patients to always check with their testing site and health insurer to make sure there isn’t a fee for a COVID-19 test.
"My office is committed to working with our government, private sector, and non-profit partners to ensure accessible testing throughout the state. Any New Yorker who feels they have been overcharged by CareCube is encouraged to file a complaint with my office, James added.
Uninsured patients should work with the testing site to confirm whether there are any potential fees associated with a COVID-19 test.
“CareCube and all COVID-19 test providers have a responsibility to be accurate and transparent in their billing process," James said.
If a patient has questions or believes they have been a victim of misleading billing practices related to COVID-19 testing at CareCube, they should contact the Office of the Attorney General’s Health Care Bureau online or call 1-800-428-9071.
Appointments for testing at state-run sites may be scheduled through the New York state Department of Health’s online portal. New York City also offers free tests, which can be found through the COVID-19 Citywide Information Portal.
Under the federal Families First Coronavirus Response Act (FFCRA), the Paycheck Protection Program and Health Care Enhancement Act (PPPHCEA), and the Coronavirus Aid, Relief, and Economic Security (CARES) Act, a testing site can receive reimbursement for fees associated with testing uninsured individuals.
