Frito-Lay Invests $100 Million in New York Land, Create Many High Paying Jobs
Frito-Lay has acquired land in the Hudson Valley. Officials say this will lead to many high-paying jobs.
Frito-Lay has acquired land in East Fishkill, New York. The company says they will invest $100 million to build a new 150,000 square-foot fulfillment center.
Construction is set to begin in early 2022. Construction is anticipated to create 80 construction jobs throughout development, officials say.
“We are excited to welcome Frito-Lay to Dutchess County, furthering the county’s logistics and manufacturing significance in the northeast,” Dutchess County Executive Marcus J. Molinaro stated. “The region will benefit from new jobs, and locally the county, town and school district will benefit from new tax dollars, and the added benefit of eliminating a long vacant and blighted site. Moreover, Frito-Lay’s commitment to sustainability, and diversity and inclusion will provide social, environmental, and economic benefits for years to come.”
The fulfillment center is to be constructed on the north end of iPark 84’s campus, located between I-84 and Route 52 in the town of East Fishkill.
Once construction is complete the fulfillment center will create 80 full-time jobs in the Hudson Valley, according to Frito-Lay.
Hiring for the new jobs will start at an average wage that is 150 percent of the average Dutchess County salary, company officials say.
Hiring is slated to begin in 2023 with startup anticipated in 2024.
“We appreciate the continued support of Dutchess County and the Town of East Fishkill as they have been essential to this project. PepsiCo is proud to expand its presence in New York State and become a new member of this community,” PepsiCo Senior Director of Economic Development Kathy Alfano said.
The center will utilize advanced technologies to customize orders for Frito-Lay branded snack products that consumers love, officials add.
This project will be the first time Frito-Lay has had a presence in the Town of East Fishkill. When selecting a location for the facility, East Fishkill was chosen due to the community’s support of the project and their commitment to long-term growth, according to Frito-Lay.
The facility will operate 24 hours a day, six days per week, receiving snack food products from affiliate-owned manufacturing facilities located in Kirkwood, New York; Killingly, Connecticut; Perry, Georgia, and Aberdeen, Maryland. While no product will be manufactured at the site, snack products received will be distributed from the project site to the New York metro market.
