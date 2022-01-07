Frito-Lay Invests $100 Million in New York Land, Create Many High Paying Jobs

Frito-Lay has acquired land in the Hudson Valley. Officials say this will lead to many high-paying jobs.

Frito-Lay has acquired land in East Fishkill, New York. The company says they will invest $100 million to build a new 150,000 square-foot fulfillment center.

Construction is set to begin in early 2022. Construction is anticipated to create 80 construction jobs throughout development, officials say.

Dutchess County

“We are excited to welcome Frito-Lay to Dutchess County, furthering the county’s logistics and manufacturing significance in the northeast,” Dutchess County Executive Marcus J. Molinaro stated. “The region will benefit from new jobs, and locally the county, town and school district will benefit from new tax dollars, and the added benefit of eliminating a long vacant and blighted site. Moreover, Frito-Lay’s commitment to sustainability, and diversity and inclusion will provide social, environmental, and economic benefits for years to come.”

The fulfillment center is to be constructed on the north end of iPark 84’s campus, located between I-84 and Route 52 in the town of East Fishkill.

Once construction is complete the fulfillment center will create 80 full-time jobs in the Hudson Valley, according to Frito-Lay.

Hiring for the new jobs will start at an average wage that is 150 percent of the average Dutchess County salary, company officials say.

Credit: Gettystock/Thinkstock

Hiring is slated to begin in 2023 with startup anticipated in 2024.

“We appreciate the continued support of Dutchess County and the Town of East Fishkill as they have been essential to this project. PepsiCo is proud to expand its presence in New York State and become a new member of this community,” PepsiCo Senior Director of Economic Development Kathy Alfano said.

Getty Images

The center will utilize advanced technologies to customize orders for Frito-Lay branded snack products that consumers love, officials add.

This project will be the first time Frito-Lay has had a presence in the Town of East Fishkill. When selecting a location for the facility, East Fishkill was chosen due to the community’s support of the project and their commitment to long-term growth, according to Frito-Lay.

Getty Images

The facility will operate 24 hours a day, six days per week, receiving snack food products from affiliate-owned manufacturing facilities located in Kirkwood, New York; Killingly, Connecticut; Perry, Georgia, and Aberdeen, Maryland. While no product will be manufactured at the site, snack products received will be distributed from the project site to the New York metro market.

LOOK: Food history from the year you were born From product innovations to major recalls, Stacker researched what happened in food history every year since 1921, according to news and government sources.

Where In The Hudson Valley To Find A COVID Test

Omicron Variant Dominating New York, Signs You May Have COVID

New York ER Doctor Shares Shocking COVID Observations A New York doctor breaks down how COVID affects the vaccinated, unvaccinated and boosted Empire State residents.

Hudson Valley Deli, Bakery & Café Forced To Close in New York

Food the Year You Were Born

LOOK: Food history from the year you were born From product innovations to major recalls, Stacker researched what happened in food history every year since 1921, according to news and government sources.

The 26 Most Dangerous Counties in New York State

LOOK: Food history from the year you were born From product innovations to major recalls, Stacker researched what happened in food history every year since 1921, according to news and government sources.

'Today'Star Enjoys Birthday in Hudson Valley With New York Celebs

New York Unveils New COVID Plan To Save Lives, Prevent Illness New York State issued a number of new ideas in hopes of slowing the spread of COVID during the "Winter Surge."

How Much Do You Have To Make To Be Middle Class in New York?

20 Richest New York Zipcodes

Many New York Pizzerias Among Top 20 in America

17 New Laws in New York You Should Know The New Year brings with it a host of new laws for Empire State residents. Here are nearly 20 that may impact you in 2022.

Richest Towns in Each State

LOOK: Here is the richest town in each state Just saying the names of these towns immediately conjures up images of grand mansions, luxury cars, and ritzy restaurants. Read on to see which town in your home state took the title of the richest location and which place had the highest median income in the country. Who knows—your hometown might even be on this list.

Over 50 New York Pizzerias Ranked by Barstool's Dave Portnoy When it comes to amazing pizza you don't have to leave New York State. But where can you find the best slice?

20 Worst Places to Live in New York State A list highlights the worst places a New York resident can call home. A number of places in the Hudson Valley made the list, including one that was ranked the worst place to live.

Barstool's Dave Portnoy Finally Reviews Pizza From Mid-Hudson Valley Barstool's Dave Portnoy finally came to the Mid-Hudson Region to give a "One Bite Review" on what he was told is "great pizza" from the Mid-Hudson Valley.

Potential Cancer-Causing Chemicals Found in New York Drinking Water

15 New York Towns Among Safest in America

Top 5 Best Places to Live in New York

carbongallery id="61a789b8ec80de256e553fbe" layout="list" title="Nearly a Dozen New York Supermarkets Forced to Close"]

Photos: Fire in Hudson Valley Destroys Historic New York Resort

Over 1 Foot of Surprise Snow Shocks Parts of Hudson Valley, New York State Despite not much snow in the forecast, a number of local residents actually dealt with over one foot of "surprise" snow.

Bill Murray Stuns New York Fans By Showing Up At West Point

Unacceptable New York Roads Costing Drivers Insane Amount of Money A study found a shocking amount of "unacceptable" roads in New York are costing residents a ton of money each year. The good news, that may change. Here's why.

40 High-Risk Hudson Valley Sex Offenders Recently Moved in New York State

Over 50 New York Pizzerias Ranked by Barstool's Dave Portnoy When it comes to amazing pizza you don't have to leave New York State. But where can you find the best slice?

20 Worst Places to Live in New York State A list highlights the worst places a New York resident can call home. A number of places in the Hudson Valley made the list, including one that was ranked the worst place to live.

Barstool's Dave Portnoy Finally Reviews Pizza From Mid-Hudson Valley Barstool's Dave Portnoy finally came to the Mid-Hudson Region to give a "One Bite Review" on what he was told is "great pizza" from the Mid-Hudson Valley.

Potential Cancer-Causing Chemicals Found in New York Drinking Water

The 26 Most Dangerous Counties in New York State

15 New York Towns Among Safest in America

Top 5 Best Places to Live in New York

Hudson Valley Says Goodbye To Over 80 Businesses

Nearly 70 Children Have Recently Gone Missing From New York State

Counties in New York With Most Vehicle vs. Animal Crashes

Over 30 Red Flags For Anyone Who Claims To Live in Hudson Valley, NY

Hudson Valley Welcomes Nearly 70 New Eateries We've reported on many restaurant closings, now it's time to highlight nearly 70 businesses that have recently opened in the Hudson Valley.