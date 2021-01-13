The Empire Plate TV Show Close To Filming 400th Episode

The Empire Plate TV show started as a project with Bill Vinci and his son Ryan to showcase family restaurants across Central New York, and they're still going strong after 7 years as they eat their way to the 400th episode and beyond.

Bill Vince/Empire Plate

When Bill and Ryan started the show, they never thought it would be around this long, let alone be this successful. They travel all over New York State and to showcase family-owned restaurants to highlight their story and food. Bill tells us:

We obviously hit a bump in the road along with the restaurants in March 2020 with COVID-19. Restaurants need to be open for our show to survive.

Thankfully, The Empire Plate filming schedule is filling up fast as restaurants are re-opening. "We entertain any family-owned restaurant in NY State. They can contact us through our Facebook page, The Empire Plate," says Bill.

"Our crew consists of myself Host/ Producer my son Ryan Vinci Assistant Producer and occasional appearance and Lafayette Cunningham videographer and editor. We are booking like crazy this spring/ summer already booked into August but always have room to fit you in the schedule."

We asked Bill:

Where was your first filming 7 years ago? 1st show ever was Fresh Mex in Rome, owned by Chip Travis.

What's your most memorable show and why? The most memorable show was at The Mill in Rome that was our family’s restaurant for 65 years. Filming there brought back so many memories.

The funniest or craziest thing that happened while filming? The craziest thing was when food wasn’t cooked all the way through, and somehow we had to digest it while talking on camera, lol!

Over the years, Bill has had some famous guests participating in the tv show ranging from sports stars to rockers and celebrity chefs.

You can watch the show on their Facebook page "The Empire Plate" or YouTube. Be a part of the show. Just join them while filming, the restaurant remains open to the public, and everyone's invited to participate. Here's the latest schedule:

Cafe 108 January 14th

Mona's March 4th

The Gateway Diner April 6th

Mario's Pizzeria April 8th

My Uncle's Place April 22nd

Kris’ Mid City Tavern April 29th

Parkside Drive May 11th

Cosmic Donuts May 13th

Let's Twist Again May 16th

Southern BBQ Catering Affair May 19th

Square One Cafe May 24th

Illusive Restaurant & Bar May 27th

Lakeside Restaurant June 5th

East Ave Deli & Sundae Best June 8th

Frog Alley Brewing June 10th

Sandye's Cafe June 14th

Oh Crepe & Waffles Food Truck June 15th

Margarita City Mexican Grill June 24th

Little Sodus Inn June 30th

The Colonial July 1st

Beer Bones & Taproom July 7th

Ravenswood Pub July 8th

Hitchin Post Steakhouse & Grill July 15th

Whiskey River Pub and Grill July 22nd

Cassidy's Diner TBA

Rustic Ridge Winery TBA

Union Hall Inn Restaurant TBA

Mayfield Grill TBA

Double H Bar-B-Q TBA

Here's a look at some of the dishes from family restaurants around New York State on The Empire Plate. I hope you're not hungry!